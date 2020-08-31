Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) is Makena Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Makena Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,649 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,760,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,396. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.07 and its 200-day moving average is $170.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $6,965,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $423,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,223 shares of company stock valued at $94,510,177. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.