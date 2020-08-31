Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,058,000 after acquiring an additional 217,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,391,000 after purchasing an additional 154,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after purchasing an additional 783,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

