UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $116.81 on Monday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.52.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

