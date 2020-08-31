UNICORN Token (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.99 Million

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $26,016.70 and $2.99 million worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

