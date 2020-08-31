Uptrennd (1UP) Price Reaches $0.0350 on Major Exchanges

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $172,767.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,624,214 tokens. Uptrennd's official website is www.uptrennd.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

