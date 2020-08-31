USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $5,343.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,743.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.71 or 0.02356373 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001900 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00833935 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002594 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 6,387,064 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

