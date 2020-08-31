Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $246.54

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $246.54 and last traded at $245.67, with a volume of 73200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.29.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 674,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.