Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $322.28

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $322.28 and last traded at $322.15, with a volume of 3538700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

