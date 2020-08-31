Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $332,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after buying an additional 220,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.75 and a 200-day moving average of $277.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $322.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

