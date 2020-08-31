Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.71

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.71 and last traded at $177.68, with a volume of 4163100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,301,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

