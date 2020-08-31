Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $214,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.25 and its 200-day moving average is $152.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $178.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

