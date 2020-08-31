Veritaseum Price Tops $3.88 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $4,127.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00033014 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.01661008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00198676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00178557 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00184476 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

