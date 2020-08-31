Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $73,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,923 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 25,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

VRTX traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.12. 813,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,318. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.38. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

