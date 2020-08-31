VIDY Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. VIDY has a total market cap of $15.64 million and $857,874.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.53 or 0.05658731 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017271 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,422,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.