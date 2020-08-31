Vitae (VITAE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $911,514.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00023393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $52.98 million and approximately $911,514.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004528 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004173 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

