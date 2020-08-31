Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €190.00 ($223.53) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.18% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($191.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €165.25 ($194.41).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €139.52 ($164.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €133.17.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

