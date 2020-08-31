Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,369,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Walmart worth $558,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $397.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

