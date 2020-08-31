Waltonchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.30 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, LATOKEN and DragonEX. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $42.30 million and $3.19 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.03718096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00056412 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,138 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Allbit, Binance, Cobinhood, COSS, LATOKEN, OKEx, Bithumb, Coinnest, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.