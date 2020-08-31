Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Waters stock opened at $217.43 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.22 and a 200-day moving average of $197.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.