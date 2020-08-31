Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $242.80

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $242.80 and last traded at $242.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.58.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

