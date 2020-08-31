WAX Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One WAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Upbit. WAX has a market capitalization of $65.99 million and $1.99 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.01659617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00198406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00177553 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00191516 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,698,747,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,310,463,435 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Bibox, Tidex, Kucoin, Huobi, C2CX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

