Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,351 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 51,658 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $36.32 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

