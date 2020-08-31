WeTrust Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2,325.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeTrust has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.05945414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017764 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

