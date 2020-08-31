Winding Tree Market Cap Achieves $4.42 Million (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $5,272.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 70.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.01661008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00198676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00178557 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00184476 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

