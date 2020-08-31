WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR stock opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.61. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

