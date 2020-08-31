Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 947.78 ($12.38).

Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 563.50 ($7.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 587.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 763.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 44.50 ($0.58) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts predict that Workspace Group will post 4657.9998937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Hubbard bought 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £49,348.50 ($64,482.56). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91), for a total value of £39,535.54 ($51,660.19).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

