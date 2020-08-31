WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$98.60.

WSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian set a C$100.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of WSP opened at C$89.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 40.09. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$59.83 and a 52-week high of C$98.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

