XEL (XEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,546.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. XEL has a total market cap of $415,712.65 and approximately $2,546.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XEL has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000903 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

