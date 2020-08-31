Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

AMRC stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. 18,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,546.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,300,667.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,314 shares of company stock worth $5,666,889 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 25.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

