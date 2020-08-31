Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Zedcor Energy Inc (CVE:ZDC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Zedcor Energy shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Zedcor Energy Company Profile (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Energy Inc provides oilfield rental equipment and accommodations to the drilling segment of the oilfield industry in Canada. It is also involved in the rental of generators, and light towers, as well as surface equipment, such as storage and shale tanks, floc tanks, power swivels, mud cans, pipe racks, pumps, and access and rig matting.

