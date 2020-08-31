ZelaaPayAE 1-Day Volume Tops $366,641.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ZelaaPayAE token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $1.71 million and $366,641.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003021 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,288,260 tokens. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

