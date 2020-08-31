Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Zendesk worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Zendesk by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zendesk by 792.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after buying an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 99.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after buying an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zendesk by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,829,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Zendesk by 146.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after buying an additional 749,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $92,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,224 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $94.74 on Monday. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $101.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.