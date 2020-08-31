Zennies Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.00 (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Zennies has a market cap of $116,365.58 and $43.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zennies has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000464 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zennies Profile

Zennies (ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

