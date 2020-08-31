ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $77,280.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.29 or 0.06072064 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036192 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017757 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

