ZTCoin Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.05945414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017764 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.