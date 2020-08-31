Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 418.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 418.50 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 380.59.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.