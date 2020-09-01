$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.07). Rev Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

REVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.90. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Rev Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

