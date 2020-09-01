$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Verso reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BWS Financial downgraded Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Verso stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $445.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 0.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the second quarter worth about $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

