$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Iteris posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,796. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.