$0.17 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $3,446,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,192.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,056,056 shares of company stock worth $13,585,380. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3,550.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 101,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,915. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply