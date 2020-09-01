$0.17 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $3,446,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,192.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,056,056 shares of company stock worth $13,585,380. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3,550.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 101,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,915. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

