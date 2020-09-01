$0.19 EPS Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

CFB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 96,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,775. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 915.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,660.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 176,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 675,168 shares in the last quarter.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

