$0.22 EPS Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BOCOM International upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,261,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,077,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509,502 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,199,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,095,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 894.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,517,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

