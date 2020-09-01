-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 91,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 7.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

In other news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone bought 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193,173 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 14,200,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 4,642,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

