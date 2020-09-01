$0.30 EPS Expected for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $55.39. 1,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,475. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. Safehold has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $67.18.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $8,626,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,526,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,616,071.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,655 shares of company stock worth $2,499,817 and sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,040.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.