$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.32. Jeld-Wen reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. 23,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

