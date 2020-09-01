$0.46 EPS Expected for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million.

BPRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

BPRN opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.45. Bank Of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

