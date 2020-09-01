$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. American Assets Trust reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 185,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,954. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

