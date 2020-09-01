-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). ContraVir Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

Get ContraVir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HEPA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HEPA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 283,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,442. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.