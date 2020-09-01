$0.50 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Genpact reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.03 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,983,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,525,000 after buying an additional 894,326 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 68.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,025,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,014,000 after acquiring an additional 639,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,449. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

