$0.60 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. 3,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $593.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 17,378 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $533,852.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,373 shares of company stock worth $9,824,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 966,380 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $4,983,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $3,942,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 649.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 217,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 188,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.